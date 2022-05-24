Buy The Ramco Cements; target of Rs 785: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on The Ramco Cements

The Ramco Cements (TRCL) reported in-line EBITDA of INR3b (v/s estimated INR3.1b) and OPM of 17.3% (v/s estimated 17.5%) in 4QFY22. Higher depreciation and interest expense led to a miss in profits (-10% v/s estimates). We reduce our FY23E/24E EBITDA by 6%/5% on higher energy costs, which leads to 13%/8% cut in our EPS estimates, respectively. Though near-term challenges persist for the industry, we forecast the company to benefit from its capex plans (38% increase in clinker capacity in last one year) and expect its debt to reduce going forward. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.

Outlook

The stock trades at 16.5x/11.5x FY23E/24E EV/EBITDA. We value TRCL at 13x FY24E (v/s 14x earlier) EV/EBITDA to arrive at our TP of INR785 (v/s INR905 earlier). We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More