Buy The Anup Engineering; target of Rs 1080: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on The Anup Engineering

Anup Engineering is one of the leading process equipment manufacturers with special focus on heat exchangers. The company has a facility in Odhav, Gujarat and is currently in the process of undertaking a greenfield expansion in Kheda • The company aims to achieve a topline target of Rs 1000 crore by 2026.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Anup at Rs 1080 i.e. 15x P/E on FY24E EPS.

