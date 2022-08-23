Buy RBL Bank; target of Rs 125: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on RBL Bank

RBL Bank is expected to adopt a more calibrated-growth approach in FY23 and beyond, unlike in the past. The bank expects ~15% (+/-10%) growth in FY23 on a low base, but estimates sustainable growth of 20-25% thereafter. The focus, hereon, will be on delivering diversified & granular growth with higher share of secured assets. That said, the bank remains determined to re-accelerate growth in the cards business, while MFI book deceleration is largely behind. To de-risk the card portfolio being highly dependent on BAF (76% of CIF), the bank is entering into multiple co-branding/sourcing partnerships. On the secured retail front, focus will be more on mortgages/vehicle loans, while the bank would also build a healthy SME portfolio to improve the asset-portfolio tenure and support CASA mobilization.



Outlook

We also take comfort from bank’s higher capital level (Tier I -16%). Thus, we recommend Buy on RBL Bank, for investors who are ready to see through the near-term transitional pain for reaping gains in the long term.

More Info

RBL Bank - 230822 - emkay