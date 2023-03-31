 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Poonawalla Fincorp; target of Rs 417: Anand Rathi

Broker Research
Mar 31, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST

Anand Rathi is bullish on Poonawalla Fincorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 417 in its research report dated March 31, 2023.

Buy

Anand Rathi's research report on Poonawalla Fincorp

The erstwhile Magma Fincorp, now Poonawalla Fincorp has seen perhaps, one of the fastest turnarounds in the BFSI sector. Poonawalla Fincorp (PFL) is now a tech led high growth NBFC backed by a strong promoter and having topnotch processes and best-in-class cost-of-funds. With digital as core for the new management, we expect robust growth, competitive cost of funds and tech savviness to drive a 38% loan CAGR over FY23-25e for the standalone unit.

Outlook

We retain our Buy stance on the company with a target price of Rs.417, valuing it at 3.0x FY25e standalone P/BV,derived usinga multi-stage DDM method.

