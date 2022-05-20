Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 3155: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on PI Industries

Incorporated in 1947, PI Industries focuses on complex chemistry solutions in agri and pharma sciences. • The company maintains a strong research presence through its R&D facility in Udaipur, where it has a dedicated team of over 300 scientists • The revenues of the company can be subdivided into custom synthesis manufacturing (CSM) and domestic formulation business with the former contributing ~73% to overall revenue in FY21 and the rest coming from the domestic formulations business.



Outlook

We retain BUY on the back of better growth outlook of the CSM business. We value PI Industries at 40x P/E FY24E EPS to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 3155/share (earlier Rs 3375/share).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More