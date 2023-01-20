Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 5230: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems (PSYS) posted an in-line revenue and a slightly better operating performance. Key positives include (1) deal bookings, which were at an all-time high—both renewals and net-new TCV, which provides adequate growth visibility (9MFY23 net-new ACV ~55% of revenue-rate) and positive commentary on Q4 order bookings; (2) focus on larger deals with annuity and progress in client mining, reflected in USD 5mn+ client count increasing from 30 in Q2 to 34 in Q3 and continued increase in revenue per account (up 50% since pre-covid); and (3) recovery expected in T2 accounts, which has been a growth headwind in recent quarters (T50 accounts ex-T2 grew ~8% QoQ). PSYS attaining its margin aspiration of 200-300bps increase in 2-3 years is an upside risk to our estimates.



Outlook

Maintain BUY on PSYS (top pick in mid-tier IT) with a TP of INR 5,230, valued at 32x Sep-24E EPS. Valuation drivers (currently at 28.5x FY24E) include industry-leading 25% EPS CAGR over FY22-25E, ~50% RoIC and improving FCF and payout.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Persistent Systems - 20 -01-2023 - hdfc