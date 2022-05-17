 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Orient Cement; target of Rs 150 : ICICI Direct

May 17, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Orient Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated May 17, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Orient Cement

Orient Cement is a mid-sized (8.0 MT) cost-efficient player in the cement space. Its cement plants are located in Devapur, Telangana (3 MT integrated), Chittapur, Karnataka (3 MT integrated), Jalgaon, Maharashtra (2 MT grinding unit). The company derives revenues largely from Maharashtra (50%), Telangana, Karnataka and MP markets • It also has 101 MW power plant (95 MW CPP, 6 MW WHRS) that makes it selfsufficient in terms of power requirements.

Outlook

With a strong balance-sheet, the company is now in a better position to withstand the cost challenges. We value Orient at Rs 150 i.e. 6.0x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #ICICI Direct #Orient Cement #Recommendations
first published: May 17, 2022 04:45 pm
