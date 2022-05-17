Buy Nitin Spinners; target of Rs 740: East India Securities

East India Securitie's report on Nitin Spinners
Nitin Spinners Ltd (NSL) continued its stellar performance in Q4FY22. Sales at Rs7,691 mn - up 50.3% YoY & 9.1% QoQ, EBIDTA at Rs1,674 mn - up 60.7% YoY but down 6.0% QoQ, EBIDTA Margin 21.8% up 140bps but down 349bps QoQ PAT at Rs855mn - up 99.4% YoY but down 8.4% QoQ, The growth in the business led to near 100% capacity utilization of all products. Gross margins remain well supported, however declined QoQ due to lag in pass through of higher cotton prices. Nitin reported a cash profit of Rs1070 mn. Exports contributed ~73% of revenue for FY22 as the company was able to get higher margins.
Outlook
We retain our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of Rs740 (10X FY24 EPS).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.