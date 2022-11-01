 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Multi Commodity Exchange; target of Rs 1700: ICICI Direct

Nov 01, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Multi Commodity Exchange recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1700 in its research report dated October 27, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Multi Commodity Exchange

MCX is the leader in commodity derivatives exchanges in India with ~96.8% market share in terms of commodity futures turnover. It has ~100% market share in precious metals, base metals and energy • Presence in various commodities offers healthy diversification.

Outlook

Being a market leader in commodities exchange and a beneficiary of increase in option volume, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value MCX at ~33x core FY24E EPS and net cash and maintain our target price at Rs 1700.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Nov 1, 2022 06:25 pm
