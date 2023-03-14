 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1550: Motilal Oswal

Mar 14, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated February 10, 2023.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra

MM’s 3QFY23 operating performance was in line, though PAT came in above our estimate thanks to higher other income. The Auto business remains on a strong growth path, led by a healthy order backlog. The Tractor segment is expected to cross its previous peak in FY23.

Outlook

We marginally upgrade our FY23E/FY24E EPS estimates by 3% each to account for higher other income. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR1,550 (Dec’24E based SOTP).