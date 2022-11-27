Buy Lemon Tree Hotels; target of Rs 110: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Lemon Tree Hotels
LEMONTRE posted a robust revenue growth (up 2x YoY; 29% from 2QFY20 levels) in 2QFY23, led by increasing ARR (up 19% from 2QFY20 levels) and normalcy in the Hotel industry. Despite occupancy being lower by 8.6pp from 2QFY20 levels, RevPAR improved by 5% to INR3,255. We retain our FY23/FY24 EBITDA estimate and maintain our Buy rating.
Outlook
We expect LEMONTRE to deliver a revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 59%/97% over FY22-24 and RoE to improve to 13% by FY24. We retain our FY23/FY24 EBITDA estimate and maintain our Buy rating on the stock, with a FY24E SoTP-based TP of INR110.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.