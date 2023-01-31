Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 1310: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Kajaria Ceramics

Kajaria Ceramics is the largest manufacturer of ceramic/vitrified tiles in India with current annual capacity of 84.5 mn sq metre (MSM) • Apart from completed capex of Rs 250 crore on tiles, it is adding 1.8 MSM brownfield capex in Sikandrabad and setting up a plant of 8 MSM in Nepal in a JV with investment of ~Rs 125 crore.



Outlook

Kajaria with a net cash balance sheet and superior brand, is a solid play on the tiles sector with expanding reach to tier 2/3 cities. With gas price easing & alternate fuel use, margin recovery is on the anvil. Thus, we maintain BUY.

