Buy Jindal Stainless Hisar; target of Rs 351: ICICI Direct

Nov 09, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Jindal Stainless Hisar recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 351 in its research report dated November 05, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Jindal Stainless Hisar

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) (JSHL) is one of the leading players in the Indian stainless steel market. JSHL is the largest specialty stainless steel producer in India with a diversified value-added product portfolio • JSHL operates an integrated stainless steel plant at Hisar, Haryana. JSHL has a total melting capacity of 0.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value JSHL at Rs 351, based on merger ratio.

Jindal Stainless Hisar - 07-11-2022 - icici

first published: Nov 9, 2022 03:11 pm
