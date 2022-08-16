Buy Info Edge (India): target of Rs 5230: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Info Edge (India)

Info Edge provides internet based service delivery like recruitment services (Naukri), real estate (99 acres), Jeevansathi and Shiksha. Quasi play on Indian start up like Zomato, PolicyBazaar, Shoekonect, Ustra, Gramophone and job market, matrimony services & real estate market • Prudent capital allocation and recruitment business EBITDA margin >50%.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Info Edge at Rs 5,230 on SOTP basis.

Info Edge (India) - 140822 - ic