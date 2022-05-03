 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Indusind Bank; target of Rs 1195 LKP Research

Broker Research
May 03, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

LKP Research is bullish on Indusind Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1195 in its research report dated May 02, 2022.

LKP Research's research report on Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank has reported a good set of numbers and the positives are 1) Reported slippages (Rs21bn v/s Rs26bn in the previous quarter) inched down from the previous quarter, 2) Built ample provision buffer (PCR: 72% & Non-specific: 1.8% of book), 3) Healthy growth trajectory; 12.4% YoY and 4.6% QoQ. 4) Ample capital cushion (CAR: 18.4%) post fund raise and share warrant exercise, 5) Improvement in NIMs (4.2%) with fall in cost of fund by 18bps to 4.08%, 6) Provision expenses down significantly to Rs14.6bn v/s 16.5bn in the previous quarter, and 7) better retail deposit mobilization. Nevertheless, the negatives are 1) Slight spike in RWA of 73% v/s 72% in previous quarter, and 2) Retail book (especially 2W & CV) witnessing higher NPA formation.

Outlook

We believe, the bank has made adequate provisioning against potential stress and expect credit cost normalization to begin. Thus, we have a positive outlook on the bank with BUY rating.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #IndusInd Bank #LKP Research #Recommendations
first published: May 3, 2022 10:02 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.