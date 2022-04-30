 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Indian Energy Exchange; target of Rs 285: ICICI Direct

Apr 30, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Indian Energy Exchange has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 285 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is the premier electricity exchange in India, which facilitates trading of electricity. IEX commands a market share of ~95% in the power exchange market • The company has a debt free balance sheet with cash & investments to the tune of ~ Rs 700 crore.

We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value IEX at Rs 285 i.e. 55x P/E on FY24E EPS.

first published: Apr 30, 2022 12:23 pm
