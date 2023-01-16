Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 2020: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on HDFC Bank

Overall loan growth was dragged lower owing to HDFCB not finding wholesale loan pricing inadequate during the quarter (2) Opex ramped up materially driven by branch openings and employee addition, among other factors (3) Asset quality outcomes remained under control as the bank largely held on contingent provisions as a matter of abundant caution.

Outlook

We reiterate BUY rating on HDFCB with a revised price target of Rs 2020

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research

READ MORE