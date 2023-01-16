 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1220: ICICI Direct

Jan 16, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on HCL Technologies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1220 in its research report dated January 13, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCLT) offers IT, ER&D and products to BFSI, retail, health, telecommunication, manufacturing, media & hi-tech verticals. HCL Tech has 250 Fortune 500 and 650 global 2000 clients • It has grown organically and inorganically (13% CAGR over FY17-22).

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value HCLT at Rs 1220 i.e. 19x P/E on FY25E EPS.

