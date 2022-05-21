 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Gland Pharma: target of Rs 3770: Sharekhan

Broker Research
May 21, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Gland Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3770 in its research report dated May 20, 2022.

Sharekhan's research report on Gland Pharma

Gland reported healthy results for Q4FY22 with the revenues staging a strong double digit growth while PAT staged a 9.8% yoy growth. Gland has lined up a strong new launch pipeline in the us markets comprising 20-25 new launches over the next three quarters offering addressable market size of $3bn. Gland has repurposed its Vaccine manufacturing facility to a biosimilar CDMO and is awaiting customer visits over the near to medium term.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on the stock of Gland Pharma with a revised PT of Rs 3770. Strong domain expertise and growth prospects, sturdy earnings track record, and strong financials are key positives for Gland.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Gland Pharma #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: May 21, 2022 08:30 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.