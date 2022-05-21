Buy Gland Pharma: target of Rs 3770: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Gland Pharma

Gland reported healthy results for Q4FY22 with the revenues staging a strong double digit growth while PAT staged a 9.8% yoy growth. Gland has lined up a strong new launch pipeline in the us markets comprising 20-25 new launches over the next three quarters offering addressable market size of $3bn. Gland has repurposed its Vaccine manufacturing facility to a biosimilar CDMO and is awaiting customer visits over the near to medium term.



Outlook

We maintain Buy on the stock of Gland Pharma with a revised PT of Rs 3770. Strong domain expertise and growth prospects, sturdy earnings track record, and strong financials are key positives for Gland.

