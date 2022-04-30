 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 100: ICICI Direct

Apr 30, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Gateway Distriparks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

GDL has a diversified presence in logistics verticals like container train operators (CTO), cold chain logistics and container freight stations. • Rail segment comprises ~70% of consolidated revenues, with the rest being contributed by CFS • Has five intermodal terminals, built on owned land at key areas along WDFC.

We remain positive on the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 100 i.e. 21x P/E on FY23E EPS.

