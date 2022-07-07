Buy GAIL (India); target of Rs 156: Geojit

Geojit's research report on GAIL (India)

GAIL India is a Government of India undertaking. The company processes and distributes natural gas and liquefied petroleum Revenue grew 73.4% YoY (+4.6% QoQ) in Q4FY22 aided by good performance across Trading segment slightly offset by petrochemical business. EBITDA margin fell 120bps YoY to 15.3% due to lower transmission and LPG earnings. PAT grew 40.6% YoY to Rs. 2,683cr in Q4FY22. GAIL declared Final divided of Rs. 10/share for FY22. GAIL is expected to continue delivering positive growth in near term owing to rising prices, capex prospects and surging demand from the fertilizer plants, refinery and petrochemical expansions.



Outlook

Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 156 based on SOTP valuation methodology.

At 16:01 hrs GAIL India was quoting at Rs 136.80, up Rs 3.25, or 2.43 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 136.95 and an intraday low of Rs 133.55.

It was trading with volumes of 284,385 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 445,924 shares, a decrease of -36.23 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.26 percent or Rs 0.35 at Rs 133.55.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 173.45 and 52-week low Rs 125.20 on 19 April, 2022 and 20 December, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.13 percent below its 52-week high and 9.27 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 60,744.47 crore.

