Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 155: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Federal Bank

Q2FY23 performance was strong with Federal Bank reporting a PAT of Rs. 704 crore (up 53% y-o-y/ 17% q-o-q), which was above consensus and our estimates (+11) driven by healthy loan growth (20% y-o-y / 6% q-o-q), margin expansion (10 bps y-o-y/ 8 bps q-o-q) and higher core fee income growth (45% y-o-y/ 22% q-o-q). Operating profits grew robustly by 40.2%% y-o-y /24.5% q-o-q aided by strong net interest income (NII) growth (19% y-o-y/ 10% q-o-q) and higher core fee income despite higher opex (2% of Avg. assets versus 1.9% in last quarter). Slippages stood at Rs.390 crore down 15.8% qoq, led by 40% QoQ reduction in retail segment. Asset quality sharply improved with GNPAs/NNPAs ratio declining by 23 bps/16 bps q-o-q to 2.46%/0.78%. PCR stood at ~68.7% vs 65.8% QoQ while restructured book remained flat QoQ at Rs. 3,892 crore (2.4% of loans).



Outlook

At CMP, the stock trades at 1.3x and 1.1x its FY2023E and FY2024E BV, which we believe is reasonable, given the improved return ratio outlook. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 155.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Federal Bank - 171022 - khan