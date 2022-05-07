Buy Equitas Holdings; target of Rs 150: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Equitas Holdings

EQUITAS reported a 6% YoY growth in PAT to INR1.2b in 4QFY22, led by higher NII growth and flat employee expenses, resulting in an overall improvement of 14% YoY in PPOP. However, elevated provisioning of INR1.2b (+27% YoY) restricted PAT growth. Business growth picked up, with a 5% QoQ and a 15% YoY jump in AUM to INR206b, led by robust tractions across most segments. Housing Finance posted a strong 25% QoQ growth. The management remains upbeat on growth in advances and has guided at a 30-35% growth in FY23. The momentum in deposits sustained, with a 6% sequential growth. On the asset quality front, slippages were elevated, although a healthy recovery and upgrades, along with higher write-offs, resulted in a decline of 37bp/4bp QoQ in GNPA/NNPA ratio to 4.2%/2.5%. Restructuring book stands elevated at INR15b (~7.7% of loans). However, most of the stress assets within this book have already slipped into NPA. Collection efficiency is back to pre-COVID levels and lends comfort on recovery trends. We increase our FY23/FY24 PAT estimate by 9.4%/5.5% and estimate a RoA/RoE of 1.8%/13.9% for FY24. We maintain our Buy rating.

Outlook

However, most of the stress has already slipped into NPA. Progress on amalgamation remains a key overhang. We estimate a FY24 RoA/RoE of 1.8%/13.9%. We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged TP of INR150/share (1.1x FY24E ABV).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More