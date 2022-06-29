Buy EPL; target of Rs 226: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on EPL

EPLL hosted its investor meet to discuss the near- and long-term outlook with utmost focus on sustainability. The management: Highlighted the key industrial trends beneficial for EPLL such as: a) the shift towards sustainability, b) the shift from aluminum tubes to laminated tubes, c) the shift from rigid packaging to tubes, d) carton-less packaging, and e) premiumization through design. Laid out its long-term strategy to become the most sustainable packaging company by offering the most sustainable packaging solutions. Focused on growth and margin improvement through customer acquisitions and cost control measures in the near term.

Outlook

We expect a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 9%/19%/29% over FY22-24, respectively. We value the stock at 20x FY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR226. We retain our BUY rating on the stock.

At 16:01 hrs EPL was quoting at Rs 152.50, down Rs 4.70, or 2.99 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 157.70 and an intraday low of Rs 149.45.

It was trading with volumes of 26,145 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 8,179 shares, an increase of 219.67 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.85 percent or Rs 4.35 at Rs 157.20.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 294.00 and 52-week low Rs 147.50 on 05 July, 2021 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 48.13 percent below its 52-week high and 3.39 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4,817.03 crore. For all recommendations report, click here

