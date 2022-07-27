Buy Canara Bank; target of Rs 282: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Canara Bank

Canara Bank reported a strong beat on PAT at Rs20bn in Q1 (est.: Rs15bn), driven by higher treasury income, PSLC fees and lower LLP, partly offset by higher NPI (mainly on Future Group/Bajaj Hindustan and a telecom co). Treasury losses were relatively lower at Rs3.6bn, and there could be Rs1-1.5bn more losses, if the yield rises in Q2. Overall credit growth surprised positively - up 15% yoy/6% qoq on strong corporate, RAM and gold loan growth. However, NIMs were flat at 2.8% due to a moderation in loan yields as growth was mainly driven by the corporate book, partly offset by better investment yields. The bank has guided for double-digit credit growth and stable-to-better margins. Asset quality continued to improve in Q1, with the GNPA ratio down 53bps qoq to 7%, helped by lower slippages, while the restructured book declined by 20bps to 2.6% of loans. The relapse rate in the restructured book has been 10%, and the bank expects the overall relapse rate to be 18-20% in restructured book. Slippages in the ECLGS book remain low at 3%, and thus do not pose any risk. NARCL transfers in Q2 should further reduce NPAs.

Outlook

We expect a gradual improvement in the bank’s RoA/RoE to 0.6-0.7%/12-15% over FY23- 25E from 0.5%/11% in FY22, driven by better growth and lower LLP. That said, we believe the bank will need to shore up capital, given CET 1 is sub-optimal at 10.5%. Retain Buy with a TP of Rs282, based on 0.7x FY24E ABV and subs/investment value of Rs23.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Canara Bank - 260722 - emkay