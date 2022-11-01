 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 135: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Nov 01, 2022

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bharat Electronics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated October 31, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a leading aerospace and defence electronics company. It primarily manufactures advance electronics products. Multi-product, multi-technology- diverse product range including radar, missile systems, electronic warfare & avionics, anti-submarine warfare, electro-optics, homeland security, civilian products, etc • Focus to increase the non-defence share to ~20% over two to three years.

Outlook

We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value BEL at Rs 135 i.e. 30x P/E on FY24E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
first published: Nov 1, 2022
