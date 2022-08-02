Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 17,800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finserv

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Sun Pharma) reported strong growth on the sequential basis while on a y-o-y basis, growth moderated due to a high base on account of covid in Q1FY22. The results are ahead of estimate. Robust growth outlook across key geographies of India and US aided by expanding product portfolio, increasing reach and penetration, growth in base business coupled with traction in global specialty business would be key growth drivers for Sun Pharma. Sun Pharma has a strong product pipeline for the US with 89 ANDAs and 13 NDAs awaiting USFDA approval. Strong product pipeline could enable Sun to offset competitive pressures. Improved growth prospects across businesses and healthy balance sheet position would be key positives.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised SOTP-based PT of Rs. 17,800.

