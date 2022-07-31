 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Ajanta Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1495: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Jul 31, 2022

ICICI Direct is bullish on Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1495 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Ajanta Pharmaceuticals

Ajanta Pharma is a focused player in branded, which constitutes ~72% of overall sales, spread across geographies including India. As of FY22, overall exports: domestic formulations ratio was at 70:30 • Among exports, Asia accounts for ~35% of export formulations, Africa 34% & US 30%. The company also participates in anti-malarial tenders in Africa (included in Africa).

Outlook

We maintain BUY as it remains a compelling play on branded generics (~72% exposure) with strong execution track record and financials. Valued at Rs 1495 i.e. 21x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 71.1.

first published: Jul 31, 2022
