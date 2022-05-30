Buy Action Construction Equipments; target of Rs 240: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Action Construction Equipments

ACE reported sales growth of 12% yoy in Q4FY22, led by growth of 17%/13% in construction equipment (CE)/cranes segments. The company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q4. Despite a lower gross margin, EBITDAM improved to 9.4% from 9% in Q3FY22 on account of operational efficiency. For FY22, ACE reported 33%/28% YoY growth in sales/EBITDA, outperforming the construction equipment industry. It is evaluating backward integration or acquisition of smaller companies. ACE expects to grow its revenue by 15% given the present demand scenario. Lower steel prices could in the future help to improve the gross margin.



Outlook

We cut our FY23E/FY24E EPS by ~2.5%/5.6% and introduce FY25E EPS of Rs14.4. We build in sales/EBITDA/ PAT CAGRs of 13%/15%/17% during FY22E-FY25E. We roll forward our valuation to Jun’23 and lower the TP to Rs240 from Rs270. Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More