Budget 2023: Push to agri sector sets stocks soaring, Kaveri Seeds up 4%

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Budget 2023 is Amritkaal's first Budget and announced a slew of measures to boost the agriculture sector.

"The agricultural credit target will be increased to Rs 20 lakh crore with a focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries," the finance minister said.

This set agriculture stocks soaring. The share price of Kaveri Seeds rallied 4.8 percent, Harrisons Malayalam and PI Industries rose over 2 percent and Bombay Burmah gained 1.3 percent.

"An agriculture accelerator fund will be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs. We will also push for digital public infrastructure for agri industry," she added.

Moneycontrol News