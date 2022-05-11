Aurobindo Pharma hits 52-week low after six observations from US

Aurobindo Pharma share price touched a 52-week low of Rs 581, falling more than three percent, after the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) issued six observations for the company's Hyderabad plant.

"The US FDA inspected Aurobindo Pharma's Unit VII, an oral manufacturing facility at Jedcherla, Hyderabad from May 2 to 10," the company said in its press release.

The company will respond to the US FDA within the stipulated timeline, it added.

At 09:20 hrs Aurobindo Pharma was quoting at Rs 591.65, down Rs 11.40 or 1.89 percent on the BSE.