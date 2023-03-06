 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Analyst Call tracker: Why has Bajaj Auto remained a street favourite this quarter despite export pressures?

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 06, 2023 / 08:19 PM IST

Despite export challenges faced by Bajaj Auto over the last six months, it saw the highest number of 'buy' calls by analysts in the last quarter at 34, up 10 percent. The company's 'hold' calls were down to 13 from 17 a quarter ago.

Bajaj Auto

In the list of top 10 stock upgrades in the last quarter, Bajaj Auto witnessed the highest number of ‘buy’ calls at 34, up 10 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Despite export challenges experienced by the company over the last six-odd months, analysts have remained largely optimistic about Bajaj Auto. This is also reflected in the number of ‘hold’ calls on the stock seeing a significant reduction from 17 to 13, down 24 percent QoQ.

The company’s Q3FY23 performance exceeded street expectations, with net profit increasing 23 percent YoY to Rs 1,491 crore, and net operating income growing 3.3 percent YoY to Rs 9,319 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter also improved by 28.2 percent YoY to Rs 1,757 crore.

“The domestic business saw sustained double-digit revenue growth across both, two-wheelers (2W) and three-wheelers (3W). The 2W performance was buoyed particularly by solid 125cc+ festive season sales, while 3W volumes surged, leading to its record high market share,” the company said in an exchange filing.

“This is the highest-ever EBITDA for Bajaj Auto, aided by judicious pricing, better FX realisation and richer product mix. EBITDA margin improved by 366 bps YoY/ 171 bps QoQ to 18.9 percent. The all-time high EBITDA was despite the challenging situation in the export market,” said analysts at KR Choksey, who noted that double-digit revenue growth in the domestic business offset a drop in exports.