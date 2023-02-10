 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Analyst Call Tracker: How JSW Steel became an expensive buy over the past year

Suchitra Mandal
Feb 10, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST

A steep valuation and an industry slowdown were the biggest reasons for downgrades.

Over the past year, JSW Steel has seen the maximum number of downgrades with ‘sell’ ratings on its stock increasing to 19, up 171 percent from 7 a year ago.

Concerns around JSW Steel’s rich valuation has been one of the biggest reasons for the downgrades, with analysts considering the valuation gap to be too high for any upside potential.

The slowdown witnessed by the steel industry in general in the past year also does not seem to have helped its case.