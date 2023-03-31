 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alembic Pharma shares up 5% on USFDA approval for glaucoma drug

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Alembic Pharmaceuticals' share touched a 52-week high of Rs 792.30 on April 28, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 463.30 on March 29

Alembic Pharmaceuticals' share price rose 5 percent in the early trade on March 31 after the company received the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution 0.15%.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent of Alphagan P Ophthalmic Solution, 0.15%, of AbbVie Inc, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in its release.

Brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution is an alpha-adrenergic receptor agonist indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, it added.