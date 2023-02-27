Adani Enterprises shaves off 12% to near 52-week low, group stocks continue to bleed

The share price of Adani Enterprises, the ports-to-power conglomerate Adani Group flagship, slipped further on February 27 to inch closer to its 52-week low of Rs 1,017.

As of 1.30pm, the stock traded down about 12 percent from its previous close. However, some buying was seen at lower levels and the stock price pared losses by a couple percentage points by 1.45pm.

The stock has lost two-thirds of its value since the explosive short seller report was released on January 24. Hindenburg Research accused Adani Group of fraud, stock manipulation, and accounting anomalies, and the group denied every allegation. From its 52-week high of Rs 4,189.55 hit in December 2022, Adani Enterprise has lost about three-fourths of its value.

In the options market, bulls and bears were fighting out at 1,200 levels. Some put writing was seen at 1,100, meaning it is emerging as a local support area. The 1,300 level, on the other hand, has large call positions as it remains a resistance for the stock.

Shubham Raj has five years of experience covering capital markets. He primarily writes on stocks with special focus on PMS-AIF industry, telecom and new-age companies. His last stint was with The Economic Times where he wrote on stock markets and led IPO reportage.