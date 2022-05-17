 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 1620: Geojit

Broker Research
May 17, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST

Geojit recommended accumulate rating on Dalmia Bharat with a target price of Rs 1620 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

Geojit's research report on Dalmia Bharat

Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DBL) is the fourth largest cement company in India with a capacity of ~35.9MT; focusing in South with 12.1MT and East & North-East with 20.8MT and West with 2.9MT.

Outlook

We revise our Target to Rs.1,620 (Rs. 2,200 earlier) factoring the margin pressure in the short-term, but maintain Accumulate rating considering recent correction in price.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Dalmia Bharat #Geojit #Recommendations
first published: May 17, 2022 06:08 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.