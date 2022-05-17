Accumulate Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 1620: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Dalmia Bharat
Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DBL) is the fourth largest cement company in India with a capacity of ~35.9MT; focusing in South with 12.1MT and East & North-East with 20.8MT and West with 2.9MT.
Outlook
We revise our Target to Rs.1,620 (Rs. 2,200 earlier) factoring the margin pressure in the short-term, but maintain Accumulate rating considering recent correction in price.
