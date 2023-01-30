 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Accumulate Colgate Palmolive (India); target of Rs 1638: KR Choksey

Jan 30, 2023

KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Colgate Palmolive (India) with a target price of Rs 1638 in its research report dated January 25, 2023.

KR Choksey's research report on Colgate Palmolive (India)

In Q3FY23, CLGT reported revenue from operations of INR 12,913 mn (+0.9% YoY/ -6.9% QoQ). Demand for oral care products continued to be subdued during the quarter due to adverse macro factors. For 9MFY23, revenue from operations was INR 38,756 mn (+2.0% YoY). EBITDA for the quarter declined by 5.0% YoY/ 11.4% QoQ to INR 3,615 mn. EBITDA margin contracted by 174 bps YoY/ 141 bps QoQ to 28.0%. For 9MFY23, EBITDA and EBITDA margin declined by 3.6%/ 166 bps YoY, respectively. Net Profit for Q3FY23 declined by 3.6% YoY/ 12.5% QoQ to INR 2,432 mn. Net Profit margin contracted by 87 bps YoY/ 120 bps QoQ to 18.8%. For 9MFY23, Net Profit declined by 3.2% YoY to INR 7,309 mn and Net Profit margin declined by 101 bps to 18.9%.

Outlook

We apply P/E multiple of 35.0x on FY25E EPS of INR 46.8 and arrive at a target price of INR 1,638 per share (reduced from INR 1,753 earlier), having an upside potential of 11.9% from CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our rating at “Accumulate” on the shares of Colgate Palmolive India.