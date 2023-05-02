 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aarti Drugs trades 5% higher on steady March quarter earnings

Suchitra Mandal
May 02, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

The company reported a 7 percent increase in revenue to Rs 743 crore compared to Rs 697 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal while net profit increased marginally by 2 percent to Rs 56 crore.

The share price of Aarti Drugs, which manufactures active pharma ingredients, pharma intermediates and speciality chemicals, traded 5 percent higher on May 2 after the company reported a 7 percent increase in revenue at Rs 743 crore as against Rs 697 crore reported a year back. The company’s revenue stood at Rs 665 crore in Q3FY23.

Net profit increased marginally by 2 percent to Rs 56 crore compared to Rs 55 core reported in the March 2022 quarter. In Q3, the company’s net profit slumped 37 percent YoY to Rs 37 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in 6 percent higher at Rs 94 core compared to Rs 89 crore reported in March 2022. Margin contracted from 12.8 percent in Q4FY22 to 12.7 percent in Q4FY23. Margin stood 10.8 percent in Q3FY23.

