 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

3 mid-cap IT stocks Street is bullish about ahead of Q4 earnings

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 07, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST

While IT services are expected to remain subdued this quarter amid a challenging macro environment, the Street remains bullish on a few mid-cap IT stocks, read on

While IT services are expected to remain subdued this quarter amidst a challenging macro environment, the Street remains bullish on a few mid-cap IT stocks. Three of the top picks are Coforge, Cyient and Zensar Tech.

The IT services sector's outlook remains cautious, with growth projections staying subdued. However, the Street is bullish on a few mid-cap IT stocks and projects the growth range for them to be wider than that of large-cap companies in Q4FY23, ranging from negative 5 percent to 5 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ) in CC (constant currency) terms, according to Asian Market Securities (Amsec).

According to Motilal Oswal, "Tier-II players are expected to have a wider growth range of -1.1% to +5.4% QoQ in CC terms."

IDBI Capital expects revenue growth of negative 1 percent to 3.5 percent QoQ (organic) in CC terms in its mid-cap coverage.

 