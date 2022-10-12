 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
State Bank of India Q2 Net Profit may dip 28.9% YoY to Rs. 10,690.2 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Oct 12, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST

The State Bank of India logo is seen on an ATM in Singapore December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas White - RTX21HPI

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects State Bank of India to report net profit at Rs. 10,690.2 crore down 28.9% year-on-year (up 76.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 11.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 32,532.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 22% Y-o-Y (up 54.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 19,703.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Oct 12, 2022 05:10 pm
