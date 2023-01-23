 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Startups IPO valuations are stretched: IIFL Chairman Nirmal Jain

Nickey Mirchandani
Jan 23, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

The broking industry’s volumes will go up and margins will come down, and the pecking order will change as some new-age companies will manage to make it to the leaderboard

Discussing the IPOs of startups like Mamaearth, the IIFL Chairman shared that he had a sombre view of such firms due to their vertiginous valuations.

Honasa Consumer, which runs the popular skincare brand Mamaearth, recently filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in order to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO). Last June, a Reuters report had said that the Sequoia- and Sofina-backed company was valued at $3 billion (roughly Rs 24,000 crore),  and commanded a PE multiple of 1,714.3.

“A lot of capital is chasing these startups and valuations have reached a point where a meaningful return is unlikely, so one has to be very selective,” said Jain.

Asked about new-age brokerages like Zerodha and Upstox, Jain said that while some will do very well, some will not survive.

He added that those who survive will make a mark, and some of the legacy firms  will also adapt to the technology and grow, leading to a change in the pecking order.

Jain said that the industry has seen significant structural change over the past 20 years thanks to consolidation, technology, regulation, and the entry of large players.