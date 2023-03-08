 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Women-led startups keep funding winter at bay, raise over $4 bn in 2022

Nikhil Patwardhan & Mansi Verma
Mar 08, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST

While the share of funds raised by women-founded startups has increased over the years, it still remains a small fraction of the overall funding.

Women-founded startups managed to steer clear of the funding lull as investments in such companies fell only 14 percent in 2022, a time when the entire ecosystem witnessed a drop of close to 40 percent.

Startups that have at least one woman as their co-founder raised $4.2 billion in 2022, against $4.9 billion in 2021, data collected by Tracxn Technologies showed.

However, in 2022, the overall funding in India’s startup ecosystem, currently the world’s third-largest, fell to $26.9 billion from $42.9 billion a year earlier, the data showed.

Between 2017 and 2022, funds raised by women-founded startups in India jumped. In 2017, startups with women co-founders managed to raise only $907.5 million, which nearly doubled in 2018. So far in 2023, such startups have raised $48.2 million across 25 deals. Since 2017, women-led startups have raised $16.155 billion across 2,858 deals.