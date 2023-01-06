 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
 Westbridge-backed LEAD acquires Pearson’s K-12 India business

Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 06:41 PM IST

The acquisition comes days after the school edtech unicorn reported a net loss of Rs 397.1 crore in FY22, which was more than triple of its losses in the previous fiscal

Westbridge-backed LEAD on January 6 said it had acquired learning company Pearson’s K-12 (kindergarten through standard 12) business in India, days after the school edtech unicorn reported a net loss of Rs 397.1 crore for FY22, more than three times the loss in the previous fiscal.

The acquisition of Pearson’s K-12 learning business is being funded through a combination of new fundraise and internal accruals, LEAD said in a statement.

The acquisition, which was approved by the Board of Directors of both companies, is expected to be completed by the first quarter of the calendar year 2023 subject to some closing conditions, LEAD said.

“School edtech is poised for sustained growth post-Covid and with the acquisition of the local K-12 learning business of Pearson India, we will be able to reach more schools and students in the service of our mission to provide excellent education to every child," LEAD co-founder and CEO Sumeet Mehta said.

According to the unicorn, Pearson India caters to private, English medium CBSE and ICSE schools offering high-quality blended learning solutions.

With this acquisition, LEAD would immediately expand its reach to over 9,000 schools and enhance its product portfolio to cater to the entire spectrum of over five lakh private schools in India, the company said.