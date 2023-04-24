The layoff story at Koo: Hush-hush agreements, but nothing written, led to forced resignations

Over the last several months, Koo, the home-grown microblogging platform, has forced employees to voluntarily resign instead of directly terminating them, as it resorted to workforce reduction to keep costs in check, former staff members told Moneycontrol.

This comes days after the Tiger Global-backed company said on April 20 that it has trimmed 30 percent of its 300-member workforce, or about 90 employees, over the past year, joining a growing list of companies taking cost-cutting measures during an ongoing funding winter.

Employees from across the engineering section, Android, analytics, content, growth, front-end, back-end and testing teams were laid off, according to sources.

Moneycontrol spoke to at least four employees over the past four days to learn about the measures Koo took to conduct layoffs discreetly.

When did it start?

It all began during one of the company’s all-hands meetings on a Monday in February this year. All-hands meetings are typically held to update all employees about changes within the organisation.

During the meeting, Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder of Koo, told employees that the company would begin axing jobs, multiple employees revealed. He, however, did not shed light on the reasons why the company has decided to downsize.

Discreet layoffs

Soon after the co-founder’s address, employees started getting messages on Slack. They were asked about their availability for a ‘quick call’ with their manager or the head of human resources (HR).

“All of us knew that if someone has received a Google Meet link, that means we’re gone (out of the company),” a former employee who spoke to Moneycontrol, on condition of anonymity, said.

“The call lasted for less than one-and-a-half minutes. No reasons or explanation whatsoever,” he added.

Another employee corroborated that they were asked to join an unplanned video meeting.

“I entered the meeting and saw my team lead and an HR representative on the call. I immediately knew what was happening as the company had been laying off people at regular intervals over the past few months in the same way,” said another ex-employee who requested that his identity be kept hidden. The employee was let go around Holi, at the beginning of March.

The startup, also backed by Accel, laid off 15 employees in September last year to streamline operations, it had said. Again, in February, Koo let go of around 30 employees, including a few from the top management to keep its costs in check, Moneycontrol had reported earlier.

The Bengaluru-based Koo said in the statement on April 20 that the total number of layoffs at the startup, including the previous rounds, does not exceed 30 percent of its total workforce.

None of the employees Moneycontrol spoke to have received any written communication about being fired from the company. Many companies, across the startup ecosystem, are trying to avoid written communication while laying off, as the communication then tends to get leaked easily, experts said.

“...We have followed best practices to let go of our colleagues by first informing them over calls about our decision and then giving them the option to resign instead of showing it as a termination because that doesn't reflect well on them. Asking someone to leave over an e-mail, without having a conversation is very cold and not our culture,” a spokesperson for Koo told Moneycontrol in a statement.

In Koo’s case, some employees claimed they were even asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement which prohibited them from talking about layoffs at Koo.

In its statement, the company, however, denied saying no employee was made to sign any NDA. Everyone is bound by the standard employee agreement that includes clauses around confidentiality and non-disparagement. This is a standard agreement across the world, it added.

Voluntary resignations or layoffs?

Koo’s employees were informed about their last working day and then made to resign on the company’s employee portal. “We were told that if we did not voluntarily resign, it would lead to a termination and that our full and final (F&F) would not be paid out,” another employee added.

The company has paid one month’s salary as severance to all employees Moneycontrol spoke to. Contractual employees, however, did not receive any settlement in return for a premature discontinuation of their agreements. Even interns from the testing team were asked to leave earlier than scheduled.

Contradicting reasons behind layoffs

On calls with employees, the HR head told affected employees that the company has nothing personal against them, and only ‘low-performing employees’ are being sacked due to a cash crunch at the company. Some were even told they would have been retained if Koo had the money, Moneycontrol has learnt.

Underscoring Koo’s financial stress, affected employees were initially told they could retain whichever work laptops they had. But all employees who used Apple MacBooks were asked to return that system and were instead given an old Dell or HP laptop to keep with them.

Koo has, however, denied cash runway issues and said it remains “well capitalised”. In the statement to Moneycontrol earlier on April 20, the company said it is not looking to raise capital as of now. This, after reports highlighted Koo’s inability to raise funds.

Koo’s losses have jumped 460 percent from Rs 35 crore in FY21 to Rs 197 crore in FY22. Its revenues, on the other hand, increased by 75 percent year on year (YoY) from a mere Rs 8 lakh in FY21 to Rs 14 lakh in FY22.

Koo’s popularity

To be sure, Koo has scaled up fast. Founded in 2020 by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Bidawatka, Koo has already seen over 60 million downloads and the founders are gunning for 100 million downloads in the near future. The rapid rise in the initial years was largely because of how the company positioned itself. Koo was touted to be Twitter’s alternative, built in India. Domestically, it boasts of celebrities like Virat Kohli and several high-profile union ministers like IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, among others.

Its reach was not limited to just India. Since its launch, Koo has expanded to over 100 countries and introduced over 20 global languages. More recently, it was a rage among Brazilians after the country’s president Lula da Silva joined the platform.

But, Koo’s monthly active users (MAUs) have been on a decline, according to reports. Koo’s MAUs reportedly declined to 4.1 million in January, down sharply from around 9.4 million in July 2022.

So far, Koo has raised over $70 million from investors like Tiger Global, Accel, Blume Ventures, Kalaari Capital, 3one4 Capital and others, valuing it over $ 250 million, according to data from Tracxn.