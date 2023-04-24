 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The layoff story at Koo: Hush-hush agreements, but nothing written, led to forced resignations

Tushar Goenka & Mansi Verma
Apr 24, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

Over the last several months, Koo, the home-grown microblogging platform, has forced employees to voluntarily resign instead of directly terminating them, as it resorted to workforce reduction to keep costs in check, former staff members told Moneycontrol.

This comes days after the Tiger Global-backed company said on April 20 that it has trimmed 30 percent of its 300-member workforce, or about 90 employees, over the past year, joining a growing list of companies taking cost-cutting measures during an ongoing funding winter.

Employees from across the engineering section, Android, analytics, content, growth, front-end, back-end and testing teams were laid off, according to sources.

Moneycontrol spoke to at least four employees over the past four days to learn about the measures Koo took to conduct layoffs discreetly.