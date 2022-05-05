Swiggy to begin drone delivery trials for groceries in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru

Online food delivery company Swiggy has partnered with technology firms over drone trials for grocery delivery in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

Drones will deploy to a common customer point where a delivery partner will pick up orders and ship them to the customer.

Swiggy has selected four firms for the trials and will launch the pilot in two stages. Garuda Aerospace will handle Bengaluru while Skyeair Mobility will take Delhi-NCR in the first phase. ANRA, TechEagle Consortia, and Marut Drontech will come in the second.

Garuda Aerospace in a tweet said, "Flying to India’s Doorstep. We are extremely delighted to share that @garuda_india will be part of @swiggy_in’s pilot to evaluate the feasibility of drones for its instant grocery service, @SwiggyInstamart. The pilot will start with immediate effect in #Bangalore."





Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder & CEO of Garuda Aerospace, called the partnership a "dawn of a new era in drone deliveries," adding that as cities become more crowded, startups like Swiggy have recognised how advanced Garuda Aerospace drones can help with urban mobility and logistics via air to reduce delivery downtime.

(With inputs from agencies)