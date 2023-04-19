 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swiggy launches Maxx to offer e-commerce-like experience in an hour

Tushar Goenka
Bengaluru / Apr 19, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST

The pilot currently delivers only to certain regions of Bengaluru, and Swiggy is understood to expand to other regions and categories based on the results it yields from the current foray.

Food delivery platform Swiggy is toying with yet another vertical to continue on its expansion path. The company has now launched Maxx through which it will deliver stationary and craft items, baby and kid care essentials, and pet products, among several others.

Maxx is the latest category to be added to Swiggy’s bouquet of offerings, after Insanely Good, Minis and Handpicked. With Maxx, Swiggy aims to be present in the spot which falls above the quick-commerce space but below e-commerce. Meaning, Maxx’s stock-keeping units (SKUs) will be at least two times more than Instamart’s 5,000, but much lower than around a million products that Amazon and Flipkart sell.

To try and avoid any overlap between Instamart, Swiggy’s quick-commerce arm, and Maxx, the latter will not deliver daily essentials like fresh vegetables, other grocery items, and products that are of immediate need, but instead offer a wider range of SKUs, across several other categories, giving customers more options to choose from.