Studio Sirah bags $2.6 million funding led by Kalaari Capital, Lumikai

Vikas SN
Jan 25, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

Studio Sirah plans to use the funds raised to globally launch its flagship gaming title 'Kurukshetra: Ascension' by June 2023

Studio Sirah's first title Kurukshetra: Ascension is a free-to-play card battle strategy game themed on India's two great epics - the Mahabharata and the Ramayana

Studio Sirah, a Bengaluru-based gaming studio, on January 25 announced that it has raised $2.6 million led by early stage venture capital firm Kalaari Capital and existing investor Lumikai, a gaming and interactive media-focused venture fund, underlining the growing investor interest in studios building games based on Indian culture.

The startup plans to use the funds raised to globally launch its flagship gaming title 'Kurukshetra: Ascension' by June 2023. The proceeds will also go towards building its second, yet-to-be-titled game.

"Over the last year, we have worked hard to build a mid-core gaming studio from scratch, and launched a game which has both cultural resonance and global quality. It is evident that there is a huge (and growing) market for uniquely Indian content," said Studio Sirah, co-founder of Abhaas Shah. "Over the coming decades, we hope to not only entertain Indian gamers, but to take a slice of India to the world at large."

Started by brothers Abhaas Shah and Prateek Shah, Studio Sirah builds mid-core games with an uniquely Indian flavour for mobile and PC.