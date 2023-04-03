 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Startup funding drops 60% in Q1 of 2023 as macro headwinds worsen

Nikhil Patwardhan & Mansi Verma
Apr 03, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

Over half of the investments in the quarter came in March alone.

Funding for India’s startups, collectively the world’s third-largest, plunged to about a third in the first quarter of 2023 with no respite for companies battling slowing growth amid worsening macroeconomic headwinds.

Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) funding fell 60.5 percent to $6.64 billion in January-March from $16.8 billion a year earlier, according to data collated by Moneycontrol through Tracxn Technologies. Startups secured 405 funding rounds against 1,095 in the first three months of 2022, the data showed.

Funding plunges in Q1 2023

Investors participated in 122 rounds and invested about $3.6 billion in March, against $5.69 billion invested across 406 funding rounds in the year-ago period.