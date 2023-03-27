 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sports media platform Sportzcraazy acquires Kabaddi Adda to boost its offerings

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

Sportzcraazy stated that it intends to host Kabaddi leagues and large scale tournaments across the country

Kabaddi. Image: Pro Kabaddi League

Sports tech and media platform Sportzcraazy has on March 27 announced that it has acquired a majority stake in content platform Kabaddi Adda to expand its offerings.

Following this deal, Sportzcraazy stated that it intends to host Kabaddi leagues and large scale tournaments across the country to build local and regional player opportunities. The size of the acquisition was not disclosed.

Sportzcraazy CEO Vaibhav Jaiswal said they plan to work with kabbadi players through grass-roots engagement enabling regional players to showcase their talent.

Started by Jaiswal and Aditee Gulati, Sportzcraazy provides consumers latest news and related information such as live scores, fixtures, schedules, points table, team standings, and match updates for sports such as cricket, football, kabaddi, fantasy sports, and esports. It also helps sports creators monetise their digital assets.