SoftBank swings to profit on sale of Alibaba stake after worst-ever quarter

SoftBank Group Corp swung to profit for the first time in three quarters as the Japanese investment conglomerate sold a significant stake in its crown jewel--Alibaba Group Holding to garner money at a time when a majority of its investments have tanked amid a global tech rout.

SoftBank Group reported a net profit of 3.03 trillion yen ($21.77 billion) in the three months to September 30, thanks to a $5.37 trillion yen ($37 billion) gain related to the early settlement of prepaid forward contracts using Alibaba’s shares, the company’s regulatory filings showed.

SoftBank’s board had approved the early physical settlement of prepaid forward contracts of about 242 million American Depository Receipts, according to a Bloomberg report. After the settlement, which was to happen in August and September, SoftBank’s stake in Alibaba was to go down to 14.6 percent from 23.7 percent as of June-end.

With the physical settlement of contracts, companies give away their right to buy back the stock in the future.

SoftBank’s Vision Fund investment unit, through which the Japanese conglomerate invests in companies, however, continued bleeding money as it reported a loss of as much as 1.38 trillion yen ($9.75 billion) on its investments hitting the company's profits for the quarter ended September.

The Masayoshi Son-led investment firm had reported a net loss of 397 billion yen in the year-ago period, with the Vision Fund unit clocking a loss of about 1.17 trillion yen on investments. However, the company reported a small profit of $251 million in October-December 2021.

But for the next two consecutive quarters, the Japanese investment conglomerate’s Vision Fund investment unit lost about $50 billion as investors dumped shares of high-growth technology companies, a kind that the Japanese investment conglomerate favours the most, amid rising interest rates across the globe. SoftBank also announced cutting jobs at its Vision Fund units across the globe and in September, the company reportedly cut 150 jobs.

However, in the July-September quarter, two of SoftBank’s biggest publicly listed portfolio companies--Norway’s robotics firm AutoStore Holdings, South Korea’s e-commerce firm Coupang Inc that had dampened the Japanese investment conglomerate’s earnings in the previous quarter, gained 46 percent and 30 percent respectively, helping SoftBank turn profitable.

Hong Kong’s artificial intelligence firm SenseTime Group Inc, however, continued bleeding money as it was down another 37 percent in the July-September quarter, after already having fallen 47 percent in April-June.

Apart from AutoStore, Coupang and SenseTime, the fair value of the Japanese investment conglomerate’s 36 listed portfolio companies, across its two investment units--SoftBank Vision Fund 1 and SoftBank Vision Fund 2--was down $24.8 billion, as of September 30 2022, from its investment value of $40.5 billion. The fair value of SoftBank’s 312 unlisted portfolio companies, across the two investment units, meanwhile, was down $68.4 billion at the end of the September quarter from its investment value of $75.6 billion.

SoftBank has been an aggressive investor in India and has invested over $14 billion in technology startups in the country. Most of these investments have happened over the last five years. Since July last year, three of SoftBank’s biggest Indian portfolio companies - PolicyBazaar, Paytm and Delhivery - have gotten listed on India’s stock exchanges.

Shares of Delhivery, Paytm and PolicyBazaar have fallen 30-50 percent since their listing. Paytm and PolicyBazaar got listed in November last year, while Delhivery got listed in May this year.

According to SoftBank’s financials, the fair value of SoftBank’s $1.4 billion investment in Paytm was $0.9 billion as of September 30. The fair value of the Japanese investment conglomerate’s $0.2 billion investment in PolicyBazaar was $0.3 billion, while that of its $0.4 billion investment in Delhivery was $1 billion at the end of the September quarter.

In September, the Japanese investment conglomerate had reportedly internally marked down the valuation of IPO-bound Oyo--another big bet for SoftBank--by 20 percent. Oyo, however, had denied the development.

In August, the company had also organised a meeting between some of its top private Indian unicorns and India's biggest mutual fund managers in Bengaluru, aimed at discussing business progress and understanding public market investors better, as these unicorns prepare for an eventual public listing.

In May, SoftBank reported a record loss of 1.7 trillion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31 2022 and had said that it will cut its investments to a fourth in 2022 amid a slowdown in global financial markets. Interestingly, since the start of 2022, the Japanese investment conglomerate has not led any large funding round in India.

Moreover, the Japanese investment conglomerate has seen two key senior-level exits in the recent past, adding to its chief executive Masayoshi Son’s woes. Rajeev Misra, one of SoftBank's top managerial personnel, had stepped aside from his primary roles at the Japanese investment conglomerate to build and run a new fund, Moneycontrol had reported.

Misra’s move of stepping away from main roles at SoftBank came six months after the company’s chief operating officer Marcelo Claure resigned due to disputes over compensation.